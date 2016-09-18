Dark cloud has engulfed Malawians following the death of Mary Nangwale who was the former inspector general for Malawi police in the early hours of Sunday at Mwai Wathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

According to Maravi Post source, Nangwale died around 2:45 am.

Some doctors at the hospital confirmed to this reporter about the development but denied to disclose what the deceased was suffering from.

‘Yes, she is dead but we are not mandated to disclose anything if you want find someone responsible,” said some doctors at the hospital.

Nangwale was the first woman to be appointed as the inspector general for Malawi police by former President Bingu Wa Mutharika but was later rejected by Parliament.

During her time as the inspector general, security was tightened and she was the one who introduced 997 public response service at Malawi police of which she will be remembered.

After being rejected by Parliament, Mutharika appointed her as the secretary for political affairs at Malawi Embassy in United Kingdom but was recalled during Joyce Banda era.

She has died as the ordained Pastor for the Living Waters Church in Malawi.

Details about her home and family as well as the burial ceremony are yet to be established.

Meanwhile Malawians have already started sending their condolence messages.