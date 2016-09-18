Lilongwe based businessman Lefnos Chigamula has promised to facilitate the building of a modern school block at Mkomachi Primary school in order to alleviate shortage of classroom problems which is haunting the school.

Chigamula said this when he toured the school which has a capacity of close to 3,000 learners but with only few classroom blocks.

“I will make sure that with your help we should build a state of art school block so that our learners can be learning in the conducive environment,” Said Chigamula.

Chigamula of late has been doing a lot of development activities in the area saying as a citizen of the area he has a duty to take part in the development of the area with little money that he has.

Chigamula is doing a lot in the area of water and sanitation, HIV and Aids prevention programmes, sports development, food security, early child education, health and business.

Chigamula, says he is a man born in the area and he cannot afford to be swimming in luxury when his brothers, uncles, sisters, friends and relatives are suffering.

“I cannot do that I know people will think I have money that is not true but I believe that we should learn to share whatever little we have that is why I will not allow that I should be eating the moneys alone I will do everything possible to share through social activities such as provision of water and other social amenities,” Said Chigamula.

Chigamula has already handed over a shelter at area 25 A market.

Chigamula is urging everyone in area to guard against vandalism especially facilities which he has been funding through personal funds.

Mkomachi headteacher Mag Mthete said she was happy for the Chigamula to come and visit the school.

Just recently Chigamula launched launched K1.8Million football trophy with an aim of making young people busy so that they can avoid contracting the diseases.