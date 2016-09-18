MCHINJI (Maravi Post)—After being pressurized by the community, the Mchinji District Commissioner (DC) Richard Hara on Saturday admitted having officers involved in the looting of public resources at the council.Hara confessed during the interface meeting with the irate community who are fighting for the arrest of the suspects.

Speaking during the meeting, Hara said he was tipped by the auditors about the development.

“Now I can agree with you that there are some officers here who looted the council funds. This is because I have been tipped by one of the auditors who are here doing their job,” he confessed.

He said he was denying at first about the development because there was no evidence against the suspects.

According to Hara, the suspects were doing this using un-authorized cheques to withdraw cash at the bank without his knowledge.

However, Hara’s claim brought a number of questions to the community who suspected that the DC was part of the looters.

“How can you as the controlling officer fail to know that your juniors are withdrawing the council money? Is it possible to withdraw the council funds at the bank using a check without your signature?” queried the community.

The community also wondered whether it is possible for the auditors to start tipping anyone about their unfinished job. Meanwhile, government Auditors are expected to start their job on Monday in both Karonga and Mchinji districts.