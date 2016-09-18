MZUZU (Maravi Post)—The giant Nyasa Big Bullets plans to defend and apply delaying tactics throughout the entire 90 minutes paid dividends as their cowardly attitude made them to secure one point in the hands of high flying Mzuni FC which dictated the affairs of the game throughout the entire match before a large crowd at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.Mzuni FC was coming wave after wave in search for a goal with their lethal strikers Lughindiko Mushani, Brave Phiri and veteran Striker Russell Mwafulrwa putting Nyasa Big Bullets goal keeper Chimwemwe Kumkawa on his feet throughout the game.

“It was more of a tactical game and I hope that people who came to watch the game enjoyed it.

“As you saw especially in the second half, we played more than they did and this shows that Mzuni FC is growing in confidence and our supporters should continue supporting us and we promise them more goodies,” said Mzuni FC Coach Alex Ngwira.

On his part, Nyasa Big Bullets official Rahim Ishmael breathed a sigh of relief at the end of the game saying collecting a point against the much improved Mzuni FC, was fair enough.

He promised Bullets supporters, who were silenced upon seeing their team under siege throughout the game, a better performance next time.

Mzuni line-up. Rabson Chiyenda, Bob Longwe, Lughano Kaira, Timothy Silwimba, Suzgo Mwakasinga, Victor Gondwe, Brave Phiri, Lugjindiko Mushani, Henry Misinjo, Hudson Milanzi, Frastone Chisi

Elsewhere, Azam Tigers thumped Karonga United 7-1. Kamuzu Barracks humbled Red Lions 2-0. And Mafco edged EPAC FC 1-0 and Wizards FC 2 Vs Max Bullets 1.