AHL Group has urged communities to join tree survival awareness campaign which the the company launched recently in the area of Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji District.

AHL Group General Manager Sales, Moses Yakobe said it is important to take care of the planted trees than just planting and leave them.

Yakobe said the company is dedicated to ensure tree survival.

Yakobe said the campaign runs from May to November.

Yakobe said during the campaign, AHL Group will be distributing panga knives for pruning of trees, chemicals to apply to specific trees and teaching and learning materials to deserving students.

AHL felt obliged in the campaign as one way of supporting Malawi Government in mitigating effects of climate change.

“Tobacco industry uses a lot of trees for curing tobacco AHL Group feels duty bound to participate in the replenishment and taking good care of the trees,” said Yakobe.

During his speech Yakobe highlghted that the beauty of any county is instantly appreciated in the green cover of its trees.

AHL Group has already planted 57,000 trees since 2013.

The assessment which was done in July this year has revealed that out 57,700 trees 31,575 have survived representing a survival rate of 55%.

“Our assessment indicates that the trees that have survived are at risk of being destroyed if the communities are not sensitized to protect them,” Said Mr Yakobe.

Yakobe said AHL Group has found that there are challenges facing the tree survival some of these include the fact that many trees were tramped down by people and livestock due to lack of fence.

Other challenges according to AHL Group include lack of knowledge by some teachers, pupils and communities on tree management.

Yakobe said “In some locations the woodlots are close to football pitch where spectators carelessly step on trees and even cut some branches without purpose,”

The assessment also found that some trees were being attacked by termites and that in some instances some fruits trees were being stolen by the communities.

“AHL Group understands the importance of trees to Malawi as a country and this is why it is important to conduct these tree survival campaign in order to raise awareness among the communities on the need to take care of the trees.” Yakobe said.

AHL Group is one of the oldest and established companies in Malawi which has been in

existence since 1936.

From the very first corrugated iron sheet warehouse built in Limbe in 1936 near the present microwave transmitter, AHL Group has come a very long way. Over the past decades, the Company has experienced massive growth through its diversification agenda which has witnessed a shift from being a predominantly tobacco marketing company to a group of diversified companies with strategic business investment portfolios.

AHL Group formerly known as Auction Holdings Limited until 26th February 2015 boasts to be one of Malawi’s key strategic partners for local and international investors.

AHL Group operates tobacco markets in Malawi and it wholly owns Malawi Leaf Company Limited (MLCL), TIL Limited, Agricultural Trading Company (ATC), AHL Chemicals and Steel Limited (ACSL), and AHL Commodities Exchange (AHCX). Through these investments, AHL Group is positioned to contribute driving Malawi’s economy to another level.