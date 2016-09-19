Malawi and Egypt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of peace and security.Speaking during a Press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Deputy Minister of Defense, Vincent Ghambi, disclosed that the areas of cooperation between the two countries’ Armed Forces include military training in a number of specialized fields such as medicine, engineering, disaster mitigation among others.

“This MoU covers a number of areas where Malawian soldiers will be working hand in hand with soldiers from Egypt in a number of areas including training between soldiers of the two countries,” said the Minister.

The agreement also involves assistance towards building capacity for the Malawi Defence Force to facilitate infrastructure development which Ghambi described as manifestation of the growing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Egypt to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy, said, “Egypt is here to assist Malawi and we long to continue this cooperation to foster security, peace and development in the two countries.”

The MoU was signed August 16, 2016 in Cairo, Egypt. Through its implementation, it is hoped that the two countries will continue to effectively contribute to the attainment of international peace and security on the African continent and beyond.

Egypt provides Malawi with capacity building training scholarship programs in all vital sectors of the economy such as agriculture and health. It has donated state-of-the-art medical equipment to Mzuzu and Zomba central hospitals as well as assisting Malawians affected by food shortage.