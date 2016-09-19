BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—Government through Presidential advisor on religious affair Apostle Timothy Khoviwa has trashed religious leaders who disseminate miracle money messages to their congregations.Khoviwa who is also the President and founder of Blantyre based Word of Faith Temple International Ministries made the remarks during the sensitization campaign against the killing and abductions of albinos in Ndirande over the weekend.

Speaking during the function, Khoviwa said such kind of messages encourage laziness to the church followers.

“Even the Holy Book of the Bible commands those who were thieves to start hard working and eat out of their sweat. Therefore, it is against this teaching for someone to disseminate miracle money messages,” lamented Khoviwa.

“I am encouraging men of God to start encouraging people to be hard workers than preaching to them about miracle money,” he added.

According to Khoviwa, people start thinking ways of getting simple money through witchdoctors because of such messages.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Ndirande Pastors Fraternal Bishop

James Mkoko said as members of the clergy they believe that God will answer their prayer as He did to Nachipanti.

The function was organized by the Malawi Police Services in collaboration with the Ndirande Pastors Fraternal.