Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila on Monday trashed rumors spread in the social that President Peter Mutharika is receiving medical treatment in one of the hospitals in New York, United States of America (USA) after being critically ill.According to reports, Mutharika who is accompanied by his darling, the first lady Gertrude as well as other government delegates became sick on Saturday after arriving on Friday.

However, Malawi government through Kasaila down played the allegation.

“That is a total lie, the President is just fine and he has been attending different meetings since his arrival,” said Kasaila adding that “Mutharika is also expected to attend another meeting

today Monday after the Sunday one, so if some people are spreading that to Malawians, then they are just deceiving them.”

This is not the first time for social media gurus to spread viral a Mutharika illness story.

Mutharika is in Newyork to attend the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).