LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has announced that it has raised by 50 percent examinations fees for the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) as well as that of Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE).In a Maneb circular signed by the board’s Director of Finance, Thomas Dokotala, which Maravi Post has seen, the fees have been raised as follows:

MSCE both internal and external candidates will pay K800 per subject from last year’s K400 per subject. Entry fee is at K1, 300, a raise from last year’s K650. Administration and centre fees are each at K700 from K350. External candidates are also required to pay an additional form fee of K700. K2,000 will be paid for Identity Card (ID).

PSLCE external candidates will be required to pay K80 per subject from last year’s K40 while entry, administration, centre and form fees per candidate are at K400 each from K200 which was paid last year. Identity card (ID) fees for PSLCE candidates is at K1, 500.

Maneb’s Public Relations Officer Simeon Maganga said the raise in fees has been necessitated by operations costs for administering examinations.

“We sent a proposal to government that the fees needed adjustment because they were too low. They gave us a go-ahead in 2014 but we decided to do the adjustment is phases. So this is the adjustment that we have done,” Maganga said.

Meanwhile, Maneb has announced in a press release that registration for the 2017 examinations has started and will close on December 9.

Examination centres have been warned against registering candidates more than what their centre—lone or cluster—can accommodate.

“In this respect, examination centres should ensure that external candidates do not exceed 70 percent the internal candidates registered. Examination centres are therefore, encouraged to be depositing examination fees into Maneb account periodically to avoid cases of theft,” reads the press release.

Maneb has also reminded examination centres not to register candidates for Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination as it was phased out and, therefore, no centre should collect any fees, be it examination or ID fees, from Form Two students.

“Examination centres are requested to submit their registration data as captured in compact discs (CDs) and other registration documents through their respective District Education Offices to Maneb before the said closing date. Maneb shall not accept CDs and hardcopies of 2017 registration submitted directly from schools or accept fresh registration after the closing date,” reads the press release.

Maneb has f u r th e r informed all heads of school and data capturing officers that they should not indicate physical disability codes when capturing the registration data.

“Rather, schools should submit names of Special Needs candidates and the nature of their respective disabilities in writing to: The Acting Executive Director Malawi National Examinations Board Post Office Box 191 Zomba,” goes on the release.

Maneb has made it a point that submitting names of special needs candidates to Maneb is not registering them.

“The special needs candidates should also be registered together with other candidates,” the statement reads.