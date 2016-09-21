A German goalkeeper has been arrested for conceding 43 goals in a one-sided defeat for his local club side SV Vonderort against rivals PSV Oberhausen.

Marco Kwiotek’s truly criminal performance for his side was enough for armed policemen to arrest him when he turned up for training five days after the record-breaking defeat.

The score was 35-0 at halftime, and at one point Vonderort, Kwiotek’s team were only able to field eight players.

PSV Oberhausen felt so bad about the squad that they took off three of their own players just to even up the numbers.

Five days after the game, the police showed up at Vonderort training and arrested Kwiotek.

The police gave no reason for his arrest. However, Kwiotek was quoted saying “They just want to clear some things up” as they took him away.

But he hasn’t been seen since.

Before he was marched away from the training session Kwiotek said: “The result of the last match was hard to take. I don’t want to see that happen again.”

Vonderort’s trainer Yvonne Liesenfeld said: “I don’t know what is going on with the police. “First he lets in 43 goals and then he gets taken away by the law.”

There is also some speculations the goalkeeper could have been arrested for match-fixing, but police have refused to comment on why he was arrested.

Marco Kwiotek’s situation is a hard one to take when you consider that a Nigerian team once conceded 79 goals back in 2013.

According to Goal.com, Plateau United Feeders hammered Akurba FC 79-0 while Police Machine FC demolished Babayaro FC 67-0 in a play-off fixtures in which the winners would qualify for the Nigeria Nationwide League Division 3.

The only thing that happened to the four teams were their suspensions and not arrest.