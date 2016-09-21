On September 13, 2016,a Limpopo Pastor in South Africa committed suicide after he sent pictures of his pe_nis to his church Whatsapp Group.

Pastor Letsego of Christ Embassy who is married thought he was sending the picture to his lover, who happens to be a member of the same church.

To make matters worse he even went on to caption it “wife is away,its all yours tonight”. He then realised his mistake after having hit the send button with congregants expressing shock and outrage over the mishap. The Pastor immediately exited the group and stopped answering his calls. He was found 24 hours later hanging in his rented church house.