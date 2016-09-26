BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—St Andrews High School student Francis Namboya, 12, has committed suicide over issues surrounding his parents sour relationship.According to our source, the father who stays in Kenya divorced his wife who was staying with the departed son in Malawi’s Commercial City of Blantyre.

The source said that the divorce was traumatizing the son who kept on lamenting about the ill-treatment he suffered in the hands of his father when they visited him in Nairobi.

To make matters worse, her mother told him that his father wanted him to go and stay with him in Nairobi. Displeased of such news from his mother, the 12 year old Namboya, sadly, went to his room and hanged himself. His mom found him dead.

Sad as the development is must serve as a lesson to all parents.