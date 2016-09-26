BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Peter Mutharika is under fire for extending his stay in the United States of America, where he attended the 71st United Nations General Assembly.

Some Malawians are questioning the prolonged stay after almost all the world leaders that had travelled for the UN General Assembly to New York have returned to their countries.



Writing on Twitter, journalist and social commentator Idriss Ali Nassa says “Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta is back, South Africa President Jacob Zuma is back, Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is back whilst Tanzanian leader John Magufuli did not go to the UN.”

“Why Mutharika is staying on in the US?” queries Nassa.

Some commentators have argued on facebook saying the president should come back rather than wasting the taxpayers money for nothing.

“He should come back and fix the ever collapsing economy. He should take an example of Magufuli who could not travel to the US because of problems back home,” read one comment.

But some Mutharika’s sympathizers argue that Mutharika is mandated to attend the meeting.

Mutharika was one of the first world leaders to address the UN last Monday.