The Sand Music Festival has unveiled TNM as its official mobile network and ICT partner for this year’s event, slated for Livingstonia Beach in Salima from October 28-30.Unveiling TNM, Sand Music Festival director Lucius Banda said TNM was chosen as a telecoms and communications partner as it is Malawi’s first integrated mobile network and ICT service provider and is patriotic promoter of the country’s arts and culture and tourism.

“TNM is Malawi’s own and pioneering mobile telecommunications company. The Sand Music Festival is the first truly Malawian-owned music and arts event that promotes the country as a preferred tourist destination, its music and people. This partnership is about two home-grown brands working together to promote a common ideal,” he said.

Banda said the Sand Music Festival is very grateful to TNM for investing K10 million to assist with the organisation of the event.

“TNM’s financial support towards this year’s event is symbolic of the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and patriotism to Malawi. Sand Music Festival is very grateful to the support. Big up TNM, we at the Sand Music Festival now have song to sing about, it’s TNM,” he said.

The veteran musician and Member of Parliament of Balaka North also urged music lovers to buy their tickets for the festival using TNM’s mobile money service.

For his part, TNM’s Senior Manager (Consumer Services) Madalitso Jonazi said the company is proud to be associated with the event, which takes place along the shores of Lake Malawi where TNM has invested significantly in network coverage.

“Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to showcase our capability as a wide-reaching network providing high quality service in both respects of data, voice and business services,” he said.

TNM increased its network with an additional 37 sites along Lake Malawi, including Salima where the Sand Music Festival will take place.

Jonazi said during the festival, TNM marketing activation teams will be on sight to provide instant services such as sim-card purchase, airtime and mobile money transactions using the Mpamba service.

“Patrons and other stakeholders of the festival should look forward to an exciting event with TNM as our partnership with the Sand Music Festival organisers takes away the stress and hurdle of staying in touch. The crystal-clear TNM network will be available at the festival to provide all primary connectivity services be it voice calls, SMS, internet data and mobile money transactions,” he said.

The Senior Manager (Consumer Services) said TNM would soon release details on how customers can purchase tickets using Mpamba.

“The whole idea is to appreciate our customers and demonstrate that we are a smart network that enables them feel great about their social life,” he said.

The Sand Music Festival is in its seventh year. Award winning Tanzanian musician Diamond is the headliner of this year’s Sand Music Festival.