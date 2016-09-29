Airtel Malawi has donated MK14.4Million to the Malawi Queens to enable them participate in the Fast Five Netball World Series on slated for October 29 and 30 2016 in Melbourne, Australia.

Receiving the cheque, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President Rosemary Chinunda said the money will enable Queens to participate in the tournament.

“You are indeed our real friends who never get tired when knocking on your door,” said Chinunda.

Handing over the cheque, Airtel Malawi Country Director Francis Matseketsa said”The bond between NAM and Airtel Money has grown stronger; together we have developed local netball talent and increased our national Netball team competitiveness.”

Matseketsa said “The MK14.4 Million which will enable the queens to train and compete in conditions befitting world class athletes is another milestone in our long standing partnership.”

The donation is final instalment out of K360 Million which Airtel Money committed as its sponsorship commitment.

Matseketsa has since expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Queens.

But the delivering the message from Minister of Labour, Sports, Youth and Manpower Development, Director of Sports, Mr James Ndalama said the Minister has ordered them to be among the best four teams in the world.

“The Minister wanted to be here himself however he has just ordered me that he wants the Queens to qualify at best four,” Said Ndalama.