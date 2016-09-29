Restless to know who will share the stage with South Arica’s Zonke at this year’s much-awaited for Blue Mingoli concert? Your patience has been rewarded as Standard Bank is pleased to announce that it has picked Malawi’s contemporary gospel artist Patience Namadingo to share the stage with Zonke on November 5 in Lilongwe.Namadingo, popular for his hit song and video “Nsati Museke,” came ahead of the pack of local musicians to join Zonke

Head of Marketing Thoko Unyolo said Namadingo’s choice is in line with Standard Bank’s goal of promoting the development of talent in Malawi by providing them a big stage with the concert.

“It’s Patience’s turn. Blue Mingoli exists to expose music talent and diversity, and every year we invite an international artist to share the stage with Malawian musicians and artists. The winner is the audience as there’s something for everyone in terms of the blend of that familiar local tune with the Afro-soul vibe, thereby providing an international experience with a local twist,” she said.

Unyolo said the combination of Zonke and Namadingo is a dream come true for music lovers in Malawi.

Reacting to his selection as the 2016 supporting act, Namadingo said; “I feel greatly honored to take on the big stage that Blue Mingoli creates. The concert sets very high standards for both artists and audience. To my fans, I promise them to expect nothing but the best from Patience,” he said.

An award-winning gospel music producer and singer, Patience deploys the Afro-soul and jazz fusion in his music and performances. He has three albums to his credit, the latest being his 2015 release “Lero” which is dominating airplay and downloads.

Previously the bank has engaged Wambali Mkandawire and Lulu as supporting artists for the Blue Mingoli concert, now in its fourth year.

This year’s Blue Mingoli concert is under the theme “More than Music”.