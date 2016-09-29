KARONGA (Maravi Post)—The battle between the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) and its customers in Karonga district over the August 2016 abnormal bills is now ending after the two parties settled down their differences on Thursday.

In August this year, about 95 percent of NRWB customers in Karonga received abnormal bills, a development which angered the community who threatened to organize a massive protest as well as not paying the said bills.

Speaking during the interface meeting in the district, Mike Munthali from NRWB pleaded for forgiveness saying the problem was due to the change of their system.

“We are admitting the problem but this was due to the change of our system which includes categorizing customers into groups as A and B,” said Munthali.

According to Munthali, customers who received abnormal bills in August will pay it using their past bills.

However, Munthali sensitized the community about the new system which he said is aimed at protecting vulnerable customers and manage water demand among others.

Responding to the development, Karonga Business Community chairperson Wavisanga Silungwe and the out spoken youth activist Steven Simsokwe well come the new system saying it is the best ever.

Simsokwe also told the NRWB officials that they have now canceled their plans of holding a protest while asking the organization to start consulting its customers before implementing new systems.