Mzuzu Police Station has arrested 3 men for the offence of theft by servant contrary to section 286 of the penal code.

According to the police officers who were patrolling within Mzuzu City on 28 September 2016 at around 21:00hours, they received information that a minibus registration number NB89 heading to Mchengautuwa was carrying bags of cement suspected to have been stolen.

The officers did not hesitate, follow up the lead and stopped the vehicle which was carrying 20 bags of cement.

When asked to produce a cash sale, the owner confessed to have bought the cement from SR Nicolas Construction Company employees in area 4.

The suspects were arrested the same night and they accepted to have stolen the bags of cement and sold them at a price of K79,000.00.

Meanwhile the 20 bags of cement and the vehicle have been confiscated at Mzuzu Police Station to be used as exhibit and the suspects are in custody waiting for trial.

The three suspects are Mcferson Beza 35 years from Anock Beza Village,T/A Kampingo sibande in Mzimba District, Kondwani Mtambo 28 years from Msambo Village,T/A Chimutu in Lilongwe District and Mike Msekeni 30 years,Kapeta Village,T/A Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota District.