President Mutharika should come out in the open and tell Malawians that him and the First Lady have proceeded on leave that has left Malawians speculating.Rumours can be lethal to his administration as well as his personality. We all know he is entitled to leave days in a year and no one would blame him for deciding to spend a quiet time with the First Lady.

Everyone knows he is weary, fatigue is eating him up as he has presided over the worst economic crisis ever and news from the IMF seem not to inspire hope, not soothing to the second poorest country in Africa and one of the 10 poorest in the world. His trusted Finance minister, our own good old Goodall seem to be giving up as even the big spanners seem not to be working in fixing this broken economy which one can compare to unrepairable sewerage system, it is stinking. It is ironic that the IMF and an official from the British government are accusing the APM administration of being shrouded in secrecy.

The government is not open and transparent in the way it is buying maize, these are published stories, these as are facts. If therefore the government is not open and transparent on these issues, I do not expect it to be open and transparent on APM going on leave.

It is sad that he is blowing K5m a day of the poor tax payer in his extended stay in the US and he has already blown off a staggering K30m in the last five days, according to Zodiak estimates.

I really wish he cut short his holiday to see how his party officials are in free for all, laying their hands on money from the beleaguered Escom where the director of finance has resigned over the matter, at Mera, MRA and Macra among other parastatals. APM does not have the luxury of prolonging his stay in the US blowing all that much a day when the country is bleeding economically, that is not patriotism and integrity.

He does not have the comfort of going out on leave outside Malawi when Chikoko Bay and other holiday places in Malawi can do in these harsh and hard economic times. APM should live to the reality that Malawi is bleeding and it seems the country has lost its direction therefore we need him now more than ever before. Come back now!