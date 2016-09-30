KARONGA (Maravi Post)—About 54, 000 people in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kilipula in Karonga are now free from water borne diseases following the water and sanitation messages as well as boreholes drilled by the Malawi Salvation Army.

Report by the district council indicates that the area had number of water borne diseases such as diarrhea.

Speaking during the K1.2 million football trophy finals in the area, Program Manager Mathews Tulombolombo said his organization used different activities to achieve the development.

“We used different activities such as football tournaments, drama and sensitization meetings to disseminate water and sanitation messages.

On top that, we are drilling boreholes and as of now we have managed to drill 17

boreholes into few months we have been here,” said Tulombolombo.

According to him, people were drinking water from unprotected sources

before because the area had no boreholes.

“We have also constructed some toilets in some schools and our next step is to introduce football trophies in 12 primary schools with the intention of reaching the pupils with WASH messages,” he added.

In his remarks, the guest of honor Steven Simsokwe who is also the only youth activist in Karonga asked the villagers to stop land and chieftaincy wrangles saying it retards development.

“While we are commending this organization, I want to ask you to stop fighting because of chieftaincy or land disagreements. Such issues make organizations or even government to be afraid of coming up with development in your area,” said Simsokwe.

The Malawi Salvation Army is implementing a three-year project in the area with K500 million fund from the Sweden, Australia and UK Aid.