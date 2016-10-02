ZOMBA (Maravi Post)—Police in Malawi’s eastern city of Zomba have since last Friday kept in custody two Chancellor College students after parents of the four under aged girls complained to police on the disappearance of their daughters.According to reports, the two students were arrested on Friday after police searched the rooms of the students and found the girls inside.

The incident happened in the populace Chikanda township.

It is alleged that the students locked the girls inside and set off for their studies. This eventually went on for four consecutive days prompting the parents of the girls to report the matter to police.

When the police invaded the premises, they indeed found the four the girls and hence arresting the two students.

One of the student is a member of the vocal student union which was in the fore front fighting the recent fees hike.

The two third year students are being kept at Zomba police station while waiting for bail application on Monday.

Police are likely to open two cases, one on defilement as the girls are believed to be under 16 years which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The second offence might be section 136 which abduction of girls under sixteen.