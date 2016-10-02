That the job description (JD) of the president of the Republic of Malawi is not to secure bogus African Leadership awards, nor to sit on Africa Security forums and such other high-sounding but empty forums; is something you probably know already.The reason why such pranks are not on the job description is because they add no value whatsoever to your lives and certainly do not help, even in the remotest way imaginable, to develop Malawi.

This also applies to our leaders on both sides of the political divide.

Under the Republican Constitution, the job of the President of is to provide executive leadership in line with the provisions of the constitution. Let me unpack this.

The Malawian Constitution, even its current inherently defective form, provides that ultimately, what Malawians want is development, a good quality of life for all (not just ruling party cronies and relatives), the pursuit of happiness and an environment where Malawians can achieve growth and self-actualisation.

This is the spirit of the constitution. This is what Malawians aspire for.

It therefore follows that the overriding job description of the person who is supposed to provide executive leadership is to lead the nation in a way that makes these pursuits and aspirations possible for all Malawians, not just himself.

Against this background, I am always appalled when I hear fellow citizens finding excuses for underperforming presidents, especially the incumbent Peter Mutharika, who can afford to globetrot on a private jet while the nation is languishing in blackouts and when he and his blind followers were condemning the same excesses in his predecessor, Joyce Banda.

The excuses, or rather what is offered as excuses, are as ridiculous as they are absurd.

“Daily blackouts are not the president’s fault,” they say. “He found the nation’s already in dire straits and there is nothing he can do.”

What garbage!

But listen to their next follow-up statement:

“On the other hand, he is our president and the office of the president should be respected. He should therefore not travel commercial because first class is not good enough for him.”

How can anyone be this dumb – is the question I always ask myself. And am not done yet.

“There has always been corruption. It is not this president that has started it, so he cannot be blamed for that,” you may not believe it, but I have heard this idiocy a thousand times.

See here: If Peter Mutharika knew he was unqualified and incapable of transformational leadership, i.e. to change the state of affairs from the current mess to something we all can be proud of, why on earth did he aspire for this job and go about pleading for votes?

Here is a man who, during the campaign, claimed to have solutions for the corruption problem, solutions for the economy and a lifeline for ESCOM to curtail the blackouts and a way out of the water shortages.

Today, he has proved a failure. Not a failure – let me correct this – he has proved, and proved beyond reasonable doubt, that he is a monumental disaster.

So, why do we make ourselves busy scrounging excuses for him?

The incumbent and indeed any president who sleeps on the job, or forgets their job description and opt to run the country as though it were a private estate sustained by donations, does not deserve sympathy let alone continued tenure of the high office.

It is important for this to sink into, and be fully grasped by all Malawians, so I will belabour it somewhat by stating it in another way. We have a state and a nation that is failing i.e. we are occupants and citizens of a failed state.

Everyone who knows anything about good governance, is aware that if the only household to have electricity 24 hours a day is the State house while all other Malawians have to do with electricity only three days a week, then you have a failed state.

You do not need to be a governance expert to connect the dots between growing politicisation of the governance institutions e.g. the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Accountant General, the Auditor General, and National Intelligence Bureau and a failed state.

And make no mistake, we are a failed state because of our high tolerance of self-obsessed presidents who believe in self-enrichment rather than public service, surrounded by unpatriotic hordes that earn a living by hunting for excuses to justify presidential failure because in applauding mediocrity, they make ends meet.

A president is a CEO of a nation. If the country is failing and going bankrupt, and its president cannot explain what he is doing to bring it back on track, but focuses on protecting those that are stealing and looting it, then that president is must go; plain and simple.

Our presidents and politicians should not be allowed to wallow in self-obsessed luxury and wealth while the nation is perishing.

The responsibility of ensuring that our presidents perform according to their job description, however, falls squarely on the shoulders of each and every Malawian.

If there was ever a time to take that responsibility seriously, that time is now. Leaving this responsibility to a few vocal NGOs e.g. the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Centre for Development of People (Cedep) and Centre for Human Right and Rehabilitation (CHRR), or the Catholic Bishops via their pastoral letters, or yours truly Z Allan Ntata is an option, BUT I can assure you – President Mutharika will not listen unless you all join in and tell him once and for all that his time is up.

He should begin delivering or vacate office in one piece.