Old Mutual Malawi Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to continue sponsoring the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad run by the Department of Mathematics at Mzuzu University.Speaking at a function held at Old Mutual headquarters in Blantyre on 26th September, 2016, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Malawi, Mrs Edith Jiya, announced that the 2017 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad will be sponsored up to K12 million. This is an increase from the K10 million sponsorship of the 2016 Olympiad.

Mrs Jiya described the Olympiad as a platform that encourages secondary school students to take and like mathematics, a discipline that is a prerequisite for a number of careers including finance, technology, medicine, commerce and all aspects of daily lives.

“The Mathematics Olympiad brings together some of the most fascinating mathematicians from the University to inspire and challenge participants to see mathematics in new and exciting ways”, she said.

The Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is held annually. It was first held in 2015. The 2017 edition will be the third. The competition is open to top Form Four mathematics students from secondary schools across the country. They take a series of examinations at preliminary, semi-final and final stages.

Speaking at the same function, Mzuzu University representative Dr Artz George Luwanda said that the Department of Mathematics will continue to value the support rendered by the company to successfully execute the competition. He mentioned that, going forward, the Department of Mathematics would like to see top performing schools at the competition rewarded more than has been the case. This will include giving them assorted mathematics books apart from trophies.

Dr Luwanda also expressed the Department’s wish to see some of the best performing students afforded the opportunity to compete in international Olympiads.

At the function, 2015 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad winner, Mathews Chaula, was awarded a K250, 000 tuition sponsorship to enable him pursue MBBS studies at the College of Medicine. Chaula was selected to the medical college but his family could not raise the full amount of fees.

“It is these kind of great things Old Mutual endeavors to be associated with,” said Mrs Jiya after awarding Mr Chaula with the scholarship.

The 2017 Old Mutual Olympiad will be held at Mzuzu University from 8th January to 12th January, 2017.

At present, schools interested in taking part in the competition are being asked to send expressions of interest through the email address oldmutualmathematics@mzuni.ac.mw or by calling the following numbers: 0999 208 705, 0888 393 997, 0999 494 997 and 0999 256 007. Each school can nominate up to three participants who should be Form Four students. Closing date for submission of names is 16th December, 2016. More details can be obtained by sending an email to the address above.