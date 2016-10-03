KARONGA (Maravi Post)—Auditors who were investigating seven officers suspected to have plundered Karonga district council funds in the past week are expected to meet the council officials to explain their findings after

finalizing their job.

According to our internal source that was part of the team, the meeting will happen today Monday and that they have found enough evidence concerning the development.

The source said according to their findings, the officers were pocketing about 90 percent of their allocated budget leaving only 10 percent on the ground.

“We have now finalized our investigation and as I am speaking we are going to meet with the council officials on Monday. We just want to explain to them about our findings but the main report we shall present it to the Auditor General,” said our source.

“It shows that the officers where pocketing more money that what was on the ground. For instance, their report shows that the 50 bags of cement were delivered at a certain irrigation but when you go to the ground you will find that there are only 10 bags,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Karonga magistrate court has on Friday soften the bail condition of the suspects saying they can now go outside the district or to their working place without informing the police or the District Commissioner while adjourning the case to 24 October, 2016.