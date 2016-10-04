CHITIPA (Maravi Post)—Police in border district of Chitipa have on Monday arrested Superintendent Mussa Kumwenda who was working as the operation officer at the district police station on allegation that he defiled a 16 year old girl.

According to our internal source, the suspect was arrested by the Mzuzu based police officer after the district police failed.

They said the man took advantage of the absence of his wife at home to defile the girl who he was living with as his niece.

Our source said that the development has brought happiness to the junior police officers in the district.

“Our operations officer has been indeed arrested over defilement case. We were aware of this since last week but we were afraid to arrest him because of his position and power,” said our internal source.

“It was the Mzuzu based senior police who arrested him and as I am talking he is in our custody. The development has made the junior police officers here in the district to celebrate especially because of the way the suspect was treating them,” they added.

According to the police, the suspect is expected to appear before the court soon to answer defilement charges as hospital report shows that the girl was indeed defiled.