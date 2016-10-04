The self-proclaimed leader for the People Land Organization (PLO) and President of Mulanje and Thyolo districts Vincent Wandale said referendum is the only answer to the case he is answering in court.

Wandale made the remarks on Monday in the court as part of his defense to the case that he is answering.

According to him, who also answers by the title of Supreme Leader of the area, he is not regretting that he declared the two districts a Sovereign State claiming this is what happened with the republic of Kosovo.

“The land of people for Mulanje and Thyolo was grabbed by the Colonialist from their ancestors. Now this is time for us (people of the two district) to take back our land,” said Wandale.

“The decision to declare the two districts independent state was not only mine but from the community. Therefore arresting me is an insult to the people of Mulanje and Thyolo hence the calling for referendum,” he disclosed.

Under Viena Convention, Wandale told the court that Malawi as a country is not mandated to arrest him as head of state of Thyolo and Mulanje.

According to the Supreme Leader, he once met President Peter Mutharika to come up with a solution over the land problems in the two districts but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to another day while Wandale and his co-accused remain in Police custody.