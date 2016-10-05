Barely few hours after Deputy Minister Ghambi displayed his ‘big machine’ in a video clip, another sex scandal has emerged from the blue camp and this time around is a close relation cum bodyguard to President Peter Mutharika Dabble Disi who has been embroiled in a marriage breakup of a famous female outgoing DPP blue cadet Nelly Kumwenda.

Information reaching us indicates that Nelly is a married person, with children, to a Mr. Dennis Kumwenda, who is a famous contractor in Lilongwe.

Photos leaked to us by some of the DPP internal cadets and confirmed by other cadres capture the two engaged in passionate hugs and kisses.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with a story that presidential aide Collins Magalasi took his long time concubine Kheliwe Muliwa to the New York on government ticket and it became apparent that the two were in a steamy relationship when Magalasi spoilt the lady with many shopping treats around New York.

The reports indicate that Magalasi was sleeping in Kheliwe’s room despite both being on state funded trip.