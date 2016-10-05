LILONGWE (Maravi Post)— State House Director of Communications Bright Molande on Wednesday denied reports circulating on the social media that President Peter Mutharika is sick. Mutharika is currently stuck in New York after attending the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), a development that has fueled rumors on the social media that the young Mutharika is ill. According to Molande, the President failed to come on a date state house announced saying that Mutharika is preoccupied with other official duties.

Molande however failed to disclose the ‘other official duties’ Mutharika is performing when his almost African leaders who went in New-York returned home.

“Our President is just fine but his delay to come back home is because he is engaged with other official duties. So to say he is sick is a total lie and Malawians should not get worried as their leader will come any time,” said Molande.

He said Malawians should expect the State House to officially announce the new dates of his arrival.

It is however strange to Malawians as to why the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) and Malawi News Agency (MANA) journalists who are with the President are not covering these other official duties that Mutharika is doing in New York.