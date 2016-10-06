Malawian legislators from the Agriculture, Legal and Public Account Committee of Parliament were in Mangochi from 3 to 4 October for a seminar on Better Regulation for Economic Growth. The event, which which was sponsored by Japan Tobacco International, led by the key speaker and internationally recognized expert in Better Regulation, Nathan Frey of Regulatory Strategies and Solutions Group (RSS).Opening the seminar Chairperson for Agriculture and Irrigation Hon. Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga said the workshop was important because by its definition, Better Regulation supports quality of life, social cohesion and the rule of law, through enhanced transparency and public participation.

“I have read the concept of Better Regulation and I have come to appreciate that it supports initiatives to simplify the law and improve access to it. This seminar is very important to us as Members of Parliament because it is coming at a time when we are undertaking reforms. This government believes in business unusual and seminars like the one we are having today help in entrenching in us the reforms being undertaken by government,” said Chidanti-Malunga.

Malunga further said the seminar came at a time when players in the tobacco industry are pushing for the enactment of the Tobacco Bill.

“This seminar present a forum through which we can network to see how best we move forward on this very important Bill considering the importance that the crop has in our economy,” he said.

JTI Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Harold Msusa said the seminar’s objectives was to strengthen the country’s regulatory capacities and improve the existing dialogue between private sector and government institutions for the development of lower cost and more effective regulations.

“Better Regulation helps governments make better regulatory decisions based on information and empirical analysis about the potential consequences of government action. The aim of this workshop is to ensure that better policy options are chosen by establishing a systematic and consistent framework for assessing the potential impacts of government action,” said Msusa.

JTI this year also sponsored Better Regulations seminar for Principal Secretaries from government ministries