I have now developed a habit of listening to MBC prime news at six in the evening and 12:30 in the afternoon hoping to hear, “His Excellency the State President Professor Peter Mutharika returns home on…”How I miss such sweet news not because it was wrong for him to go on leave but because fresh accounts figures, according to Rafiq Hajat, the president has blown a whopping K1.3bn in tax payers money during his extended stay in the US or wherever he is.

This is no difference from taking all the people from Thyolo and Mulanje to UNGA. This news is spine breaking as the IMF has warned if the government continues with its spending spree, the economy is set to collapse, completely, very soon.

This is not good news to struggling and starving Malawians who admire lucky souls that go on sponsored holidays abroad. I will continue whatever names you call me or insults and ridicule you shower on me, to search for our dear old good professor as if we are searching for the missing Malaysian airline.

After all, this is not the first time I am doing this. Some people may recall that our dear Bingu (MHSRP) also missed in action after attending UNGA in 2012 or thereabouts, leaving a string of not so palatable speculation; that he was very sick or he was dead.

With the help of his own cabinet minister, Yunus Mussa, I managed to track down Bingu in Switzerland, if my memory serves me right and talked to him for over 10 minutes, assuring me and the nation he was very fine and was just relaxing.

I would urge APM to follow the same spirit procedure his blood brother followed. I am not suggesting here that Bingu and APM have the same blood of missing after UNGA, no, but an explanation on his whereabouts can bring down the unnecessary tension. APM is not just an ordinary man after all, he is the First Citizen and his missing is big news.

No one now talks of the missing JB because she is just a mere leader of Peoples Party, hoping clever Uladi has not ousted her completely out of the party she founded. I know the DPP led government can be as secretive and shrewd too.

The DPP managed to secretly fly the dead Bingu to South Africa, whilst assuring Malawians here at home the fallen leader was alive. They told us around 2009 or 2010 that Malawi economy was the fastest growing in the world, the second after Qatar but few years down the line, the opposite is true, Malawi is the second poorest in Africa after war torn South Sudan and is among the 10 poorest countries in Africa.

We were told in the run up to the 2014 polls that presidential powers would be reduced and Access to Information Bill would be in place but nothing has happened. This is the secretive life and lies of our political leaders. Unlike Malaysia, China and Australia who have given up for the search of the Malaysia airliner, my search for our old good professor continues and one day, MBC, will break the news that he is returning home!