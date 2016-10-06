In keeping with its promise to assist vulnerable groups to be self-reliant, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM was on Wednesday proud to unveil the Hope for the Blind 2016/17 Academic Year Scholarship Program worth K2.8 million for 17 students with visual and hearing disabilities.The scholarship program is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative that TNM runs through Hope for the Blind, a Non-Governmental Organisation working to uplift welfare of visually challenged people.

Speaking at Blantyre Secondary School where the were being officially handed over, Head of Blantyre Region, David Nyirenda said TNM is a caring Malawian brand remains firmly committed to empowering vulnerable groups by enabling them to achieve goals through attainment of quality education.

“We are very proud to keep our word by continuing to assist these students. This is our fourth year of running this initiative through Hope for the Blind. Every year, a set of students is identified and benefits from our contributions ,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda said the scholarships are in line with TNM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that aims to improve lives of vulnerable groups to help them contribute to the country’s socio-economic development and as company, TNM was satisfied with how Hope for the Blind is managing the scholarships.

“These scholarships are a continuation of our support to Hope for the Blind. The K2.8 million provided should make it possible for the earmarked students to learn with full tuition plus boarding fees and upkeep allowances,” he said.

He said TNM is happy that under this initiative two students were in 2015 selected to Chancellor College and committed the company’s continued supporting.

Hope for the Blind Executive Director Hastings Bwande commended TNM for responding to the organisation’s call for assistance, saying the scholarships were timely as the new academic year has just begun.

“We wholeheartedly thank TNM for always been there for us. They have been supporting us since 2009 by providing us airtime which we use for communication, thus helping Hope for the Blind to be efficient in its operations, apart from channelling the bursaries to the students,” he said.

Launched in 2013 and targeting 29 students, scholarship target beneficiaries from public secondary schools and currently carters for tuition and upkeep for 15 secondary and two university students.