A report on Africa Global Village, which Maravi Post has not independently verified the truth of its claim, indicates that President Mutharika was invited to attend the next US Presidential debate and that this is the reason why he is still in the USA where he went to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

If this claim turns out to be true, it will be very ridiculous for a president, whose country is facing numerous challenges, to prioritize attending such seemingly useless function in the eyes of Malawians, as compared to coming back home to attempt to give hope to the country which is bleeding almost in all her sectors.

According to the report, the next US Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, will take place at Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, a university which Mutharika taught for nearly 40 years saying he “built a seemingly typical career as a respected law scholar at Washington University.”

“Malawi President Peter Mutharika, one of the law school’s first black professors, taught courses in contract law and advanced ones on international commercial law. He wrote books. He sent his three children to private schools in Ladue and sat on one of the school’s boards. He lived in University City and later in Creve Coeur and then retired after receiving a distinguished teaching chair,” the paper reports adding their source told them that “the Malawi President has been invited to attend the debate and that is why he has delayed going back to Malawi after attending the UN General Assembly.”

Meantime State House Director of Communications Bright Molande on Wednesday denied reports circulating on the social media that President Peter Mutharika is sick.

President failed to come on a date state house announced saying that Mutharika is preoccupied with other official duties.

Molande however failed to disclose the ‘other official duties’ Mutharika is performing.

“Our President is just fine but his delay to come back home is because he is engaged with other official duties. So to say he is sick is a total lie and Malawians should not get worried as their leader will come any time,” said Molande.

He said Malawians should expect State House to officially announce the new dates of his arrival.

It is however strange to Malawians as to why the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) and Malawi News Agency (MANA) journalists who are with the President are not covering these other official duties that Mutharika is doing in New York.