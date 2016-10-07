ZOMBA (Maravi Post)— The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has released the 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination Results.In a press release made available to Maravi Post, this year’s pass rate is understandably high.

“Out of the 196,816 candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 95,156 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 68.74% pass rate.

“Out of the 81,102 female candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 21,810 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 50.73% pass rate,” in part reads the press release signed by the Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, C.P Msosa.

Further reads the statement:

“Out of 115,714 male candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 73,346 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 69.21% pass rate.

“Out of the 80,958 internal candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 46,422 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 57.34% pass rate. Out of the 26,741 external candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 14,370 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 53.74% pass rate.

“Out of the 28,597 open candidates who sat for this year’s examination, in at least six subjects including English, 73,346 have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 50.72% pass rate.

The statement adds that 38 candidates have been disqualified in the examination for contravening MANEB regulations.

“The letter ‘D’ appears against the names of such candidates on the pass/fail list,” adding that “454 candidates have their results withheld pending investigations.”

The press release also says that “all those who wrote the examination without following proper entry procedures have not been graded and their results do not appear on the pass/fail list.

The statement is informing all candidates that their results will be available at the centers where they registered.

“Candidates wishing to query their results should do so in writing through the Head of the Examination Centre where they registered,” advises the statement further warning that MANEB will not entertain any query about the results made directly to the Board by candidates or any other individual.

“All queries from Heads of Examination Centres should reach MANEB by 25th November, 2016. After this date, no further queries will be entertained,” concludes the statement.