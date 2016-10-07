BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawians are still speculating the reasons behind president Peter Mutharika’s prolonged stay in the United States of America where he went to attend the United Nations General Assembly (Unga), Public Affairs Committee (Pac) has slammed government for the continued secrecy surrounding the prolonged stay.The religious grouping which met in Blantyre on Thursday told the Daily Times that the lack of sound and reasonable communication from government on Mutharika’s absence is not fit for a democratic country like Malawi.

But Presidential Press Secretary, Mgeme Kalilani, who is still in the US with Mutharika together with other undisclosed number of officials, has maintained that the President is attending to equally important meetings in America adding that he is still in control of affairs of the state and that at the right time the nation shall be informed.

Pac Spokesperson, Peter Mulomole, said members expressed displeasure with the culture of secrecy which seems to be gaining ground in the country arguing that in democratic dispensation information is key.

“This is not new, I mean right from 1964 or 66 we haven’t been very open on status of head of state. We feel that we should not disclose the situation of elders. But in a multiparty democracy, I think the environment should be different. People should know. I think there should be mindset change. He is a public figure, therefore, as a public figure people have a right to know,” he said as quoted by the Daily Times.

Mulomole further said the executive owes Malawians an explanation on where their leader is and not keep them guessing like little children saying leaving a vacuum has far reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, due to absence of information, Malawians are speculating on different social platforms that the country’s president is receiving medical attention.