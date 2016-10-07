Blantyre—In its continued commitment to offer world class ICT services to its customers following the initial launch of its 4G/LTE network back bone, which provides faster and dependable mobile internet, TNM is now pleased to announce the launch of iPhone 7 on its network.The launch of the handset in the country comes barely few days after the introduction of the IPhone7 on international market

TNM Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Stevenson said the launch of iPhone 7 in the country demonstrates the company’s commitment in bringing products and services that respond to customer needs.

“The iPhone 7 handset is an upgraded iPhone that, while aesthetically similar to the others has several important differences, including a pressure-sensitive home button, better camera, a faster processor and improved battery life and these provides a world-class browsing experience to users,” said Stevenson.

“After launching 4G network we thought we should come up with handsets that support this technology hence we have brought in iPhone 7, Xiaomi-Redmi Note 2 phones and The Huawei Y6 Pro. We want to give our customers an opportunity to access reliable and durable handsets at the convenience of where they stay,” said Stevenson.

He said apart from supporting 4G/LTE network, the handset also provides high performance and best battery life to help customers access and experience TNM’s efficient and high speed internet.

“With this new network platform, TNM has drastically improved user experience with its capacity to enhance access to the most advanced form of communication whilst substantially reducing the cost of operations,” he said.

The 4G/LTE network platform is a technology that provides faster and efficient internet and to access this network specific smart phones like iPhone are required. The iPhone handsets can be pre-ordered from any TNM shop from Friday, 14th October and will be available for sales from 21st October 2016. The iPhone 7 (128GB) will be selling at MK865, 500, iPhone 7 (256 GB) at MK 916, 500 and iPhone 7 plus at MK839, 500 respectively.

LTE is a network solution with transmission speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second for downloads and 50 megabytes per second for uploads. The 4G/LTE technology is a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data.