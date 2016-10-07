A newly registered Christian ministry called The Truth on fire says its ready and committed to fight tooth and nail in defending biblical principles and Malawi’s values by among others forcing government not to bow down to pressure from those calling for the legalization of same sex marriages and safe abortion.Speaking in an interview, the executive director of Truth on Fire ministry, Rev Nicky Chakwera said they want to instill a sense of understanding that life begins after conception and that God never condone same sex marriages.

Chakwera said it’s wrong and misleading to let people forego the biblical and the country’s values on which Malawi is founded on in the name of human rights.

“If we sit down and watch this, it means that we are not responsible and mindful of the next generation. We need to put this to rest and the time is now. Abortion is killing and there is nothing like safe killing” He said.

Chakwera also accused people who are calling for the removal of laws that criminalize abortion saying they never explain the aftermath of the acts especially the psychological trauma that people go through after they abort.

He said it’s wrong to say that legalizing abortion will help reduce maternal mortality rate and also reduce the number of women dying due to unsafe abortion which currently statistics indicates that 70 thousand die in the country because of the same.

“We can challenge the statistics, let’s focus on dealing with the problems from the root cause not results, research has shown that countries with strict laws on abortion have the lowest mortality rate as compared to those with liberal laws on the same. So let’s search the root problem and deal with it.” He said.

Chakwera also faulted government for the moratorium on laws that criminalize same sex marriages saying it was not procedural.

In a democratic dispensation like Malawi, we don’t suspend laws like that, parliament needs to be involved, but in this case it was never involved” He said

Responding on how his ministry will achieve its goal, Chakwera said they have lined up a number of sensitization activities which they will be doing, the first one being a two day creed conference which is to happen under the theme “Raising the alarm “ on 11 and 12 October 2016 at Sheaffer Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

“We want to see Christians who are ready to evangelize and engage the culture and defend the gospel of Jesus Christ” He said

Among the notable faces lined up to speak during the conference include Dr Zac Kawalala, Rev Patrick Semphere, Professor Moira Chimombo, Dr Beatrice Mwagomba, Mr Makhumbo Munthali and Mr Kizito Kaunjika and the registratioin feeh is K7000 per person which will carter for meals.