ZOMBA (Maravi Post)— The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has released the 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination Results.

According to the released results, 11 candidates (4 females and 7 males) have scored an aggregate of six (6) points (thus including English if is it among the best performed subjects or excluding English if it is passed but not among the best).

356 candidates have scored an aggregate of 10 points and below and 6393 candidates have scored an aggregate of 20 points and below.

20695 candidates have scored an aggregate of 30 points and below.

However, note that Maneb has withheld results of 269 schools (with over 37,000 candidates) following outstanding balances (concerned schools were reminded of the balances last month but only few heeded the communication)

Therefore take note that the above analysis of the results are based on the results available ie minus those with fees balances.

Maneb is currently delivering exam results printouts to District Education Manager’s offices where respective examination centres (schools) will collect.

