LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)—The US based International Royal Academy for the United Nations has awarded outspoken Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Patricia Kaliati an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy degree for her outstanding devotion to public service.Kaliati popularly known as “Akweni” who is also the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s lawmaker for Mulanje West constituency was awarded with a Diploma and trophy alongside President Peter Mutharika and Dr. Nabhit Kapur of India’s Peacful Mind Foundation.

Reacting, Kaliati who was accompanied by her husband, senior cabinet minister Henry Mussa, constituents, friends and relatives, said the honor should motivate each and every one to improve the lives of other people.

“I’m very delighted for being recognized and honored for the role being played to locals. I didn’t expect this to happen in my life.

“The honor goes back to all people who made me be where I am today. This also signifies the role Malawians are playing to improve other people’s lives. The award should therefore motivate each and every one to do better for the betterment of other people’s lives”, said Dr. Kaliati.

Patriotism, ability to work for others and hardworking spirit were among the criteria which Africa University used to honor Kaliati, Kapur and President Mutharika.

“The process of selecting the awardees took us two months since August this year. It was a tough work to choose who the best amongst all in Malawi were.

“We were looking at individuals who have touched other lives with their resources beyond imagination and instilling patriotism and hard work to fellow citizens in their countries.

“Therefore, Dr. Kaliati was scored highly in community improvement of mental health and care. This is an annual event our institution will be doing to countries we are working including USA, India, Ethiopia, and Malawi among others”, assured Dr. Jacqueline Chazema, Africa University’s Vice Chancellor.