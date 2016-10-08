KARONGA (Maravi Post)—The business community in Malawi’s northern border district of Karonga has asked the Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) to immediately find a quick solution to the blackout problem.Speaking to the media, Karonga Business Community (KBC) chairperson Wavisanga Silungwe said that businesses which depend on electricity in the district have been tremendously affected.

“What I can tell you is that since the persisted blackout started here in the district, people whose businesses depend on electricity have been making huge losses,” said Silungwe while singling out the butchery business as the most endangered business as meat is ending up getting bad.

Concurring with Silungwe, David Mkandawire who owns a butcher shop at Uliwa in the same district said he has lost over 100 kgs of meat since the blackout stated.

“Imagine, in almost two days my meat decayed and as I am talking I have just decided to stop my business waiting for ESCOM to find a solution to the problem,” said Mkandawire.

KBC has therefore threatened to take unspecified action against ESCOM especially if the problem continues in this month of October.

Meanwhile, most of the areas in the district are now stinking due to decayed meet which some butchery owners are just throwing anyhow in frustration.

Meanwhile in most parts in Lilongwe especially in area 23, power is only available for four hours a day; thus from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. All this is happening when Malawi leader Peter Mutharika is busy enjoying himself in the US and receiving good leadership awards for tremendously changing the lives of Malawians for the better.