The arrogance of President Peter Mutharika and his DPP government sees no limits.

Somehow Mutharika thinks he can leave this country and fly to the US under the pretext of attending the United Nations General Assembly, spend one week making all the right noises to justify the extravagant trip and the all of sudden stay quiet and we should all be contented with it.

While he is staying deathly quiet, the President then thinks that he is accountable to no one and that we Malawians should remain docile and shut our mouths up for a good measure.

Under any circumstances, this is unbridled and unprecedented arrogance that sees no beginning or no end.

This is being made worse by those that speak for the President from both the Ministry of Information and State House.

They clearly have no information or if they have, then they are under strict orders not to divulge it and so they have decided to cartoon themselves and talk nonsense to Malawians in the name of the President.

In both instances, it is once again an insult to Malawians.

Let us get this very clear and basic. The President represents Malawians wherever he goes because we elected him in that position. That is why he does not use his personal money in whatever he does.

He went to the UN to speak for Malawi and the media was awash with his stories in New York, courtesy of the public media that he took along.

Everybody is back from the US except the President and the First Lady and a few of their

handlers.

The questions that Malawians are asking are: What is he doing that is being kept out of the public eye? Is he sick and getting medical attention? Is he on holiday?

Why is this been kept as a secret?

But what is coming out of this saga is simple to decipher and it is failure by the President and his DPP to realize and appreciate the conditions which Malawians created governing how this country will be run and it is that of open government that is accountable to the people of Malawi.

It is clear to those who have eyes to see and ears to hear that this President and his government have ransacked this country and it is down on its knees. It is crying for attention.

Nothing is working as hungry Malawians both in rural and urban areas are hopeless as they do not know what will happen tomorrow. The daily chore is about negotiating daily landmines for bare survival.

The quality of life is getting worse by day through a mismanaged economy manifesting in lack of basic things such as energy, food, water, market for crops, volatile kwacha, unfair tax regime and the list is endless.

In both his orientation and management style, the President does not see these issues as matters of urgency for Malawian people where he needs to stamp his mark and change things for the better.

That is why even when he is home you do not see a sense of urgency in his voice and demeanor to confront the various ills Malawians are facing on daily basis.

Days on end, he is cocooned at the State House without visiting communities and appreciating the day to day real problems that real Malawians are going through as a result of his government’s inertia and lethargy.

Now the President thinks he can do the same in US and disappear without explanation to Malawians when the dollars he is burning on daily basis are from our taxes.

We allow him to burn them in return for providing leadership that will ultimately improve our lives.

At the moment so many things are going wrong in this country. Just look at the number of hours per day that Malawians have to endure in darkness as a result of power outages.

This country is crying for solid leadership and not the limitless arrogance we see in this President.