LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest to excite both existing and prospective customers, New Finance Bank (NFB) has launched the much awaited ATM and internet banking facilities.

The facilities aim at providing cost-effective, customer-driven, market-focused and relevant product along with 24/7 accessible and interoperable delivery channels.

The bank’s launch of these facilities comes against the background of other products targetting individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as corporates which the bank is already offering .

These products include savings to current accounts, term deposits, personal loans, SMEs and corporate loans, overdraft facilities, trade finance, accounts for denominated foreign currency, students and senior citizens accounts, salary processing, swift, electronic funds transfers, clearing and settlement services.

Gilford Kadzakumanja, NFB’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer told The Maravi Post in the capital Lilongwe that the bank is poised to take a leading role in driving excellence through the provision of quality and innovative services.

Kadzakumanja assured customers of quality and innovative banking services including ATMs offering which will accommodate balance enquiry, cash withdraw of up to MK200, 000 per day and fund transfer among others.

He therefore pledged to provide relationship banking based on integrity and convenience by anticipating pro actively responding to the bank’s customers needs.

“As technology is fast becoming an indispensable element of our lives and also as a player in the banking sector, we will leave no stone unturned to provide technologically-driven additions to our range of products and services.

“NFB remains committed to empowering the people of Malawi through the provision of affordable, accessible and convenient banking services requirements”, said Kadzakumanja.