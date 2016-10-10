LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About seventy out of ninety women who underwent this year’s obstetric fistula camp were repaired at Bwaira Fistula Care Centre located at Lilongwe District Hospital.This is an annual surgical operation which the health facility conducts for women and young girls drawn from Lilongwe and other surrounding districts.

Obstetric Fistula is a hole in the birth canal which occurs as a result of prolonged or obstructed labor without medical intervention among women and girls whose physical effects including the continual smell of leaking urine or feaces.

Therefore, failure to treat early leads to chronic medical problems such as ulcerations, kidney disease and nerves damage in women’s legs.

Women and girls with Fistula are subjected to social isolation, discrimination, humiliation which leads them into relying on begging and commercial sex work.

In this regard, the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) and its partners launched the global campaign to end Fistula in 2003 that with 12 years since this effort began.

The UNFPA has supported over 57,000 Fistula repair surgeries for women and girls.

In line with the global appeal to end the disease, Malawi as one of the developing nation with cases of Fistula, has made a tremendous stride by treating and repairing women and girls from the injuries the disease has on the them.

So, far, Bwaira Fistula Care Centre has helped over 700 women since its establishment in 2010 with funding from Freedom from Fistula Foundation based in the United Kingdom (UK).

In an interview with The Maravi Post on Friday, after official closing ceremony of this year’s, three-week fistula repair camp, UNFPA Country Representative, Dan Odalla expressed gratitude over the excitement repaired women had.

Odalla said his organization was satisfied with the work the health facility was displaying where large number of women are their problem treated.

He added that repaired women had regained their reproductive status and that will therefore contribute effectively in various communities.

On his part, Scottish Minister for International Development, Alasdair Allan who also witnessed the camp’s closing ceremony assured the public of his government continual support that more women are treated.

One of the repaired women from Fistula, Felista Mussa of Msampha village in the Traditional Authority Chitukula (TA) in Lilongwe rural who has lived with the disease for seven years said that that life has come back to normal with the care and treatment she got from the facility.

Speaking on the same Margret Moyo, Bwaira Fistula Care Centre’s National Coordinator expressed gratitude over the work results her team has shown to the nation by rescuing women and girls who lost hope due to scourge of Fistula.

Moyo therefore urged those women underwent the treatment to be the ambassadors of the disease that more should come for the same service at the facility which is free.