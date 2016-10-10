LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito on Sunday accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as well as opposition parties for failing to lead Malawians.

Kapito made the remarks during a night program called ‘the views triangle’ on Zodiac Radio.

According to Kapito, Malawians are in hunger or economic crisis because of the poor leadership of both government and opposition parties.

“It is undeniable to say that government and opposition have failed Malawians. This is manifested by the problems the country is currently facing,” stated Kapito.

“We are lacking direction as a country, it’s like we are all in the grave. They will bury us all and thereafter they go back home to enjoy life. We don’t know what government or opposition parties are doing,” he argued.

Kapito’s remarks come hot on the heels of a missing Malawi President Peter Mutharika whose whereabouts is until now not known. The social media claims he is critically ill but government has brushed aside the rumors warning that they will arrest people who are spreading such rumors as to them, Mutharika is as fit as fiddle and he will be back soon.