Blantyre Press Club, a grouping of journalists from the southern region, registered under the Trustee incorporation Act has elected new office bearers that will lead the club for the next three years.The club held its Annual General Meeting on Sunday at Hupawani in Mulanje where among other activities the delegates gave a mandate for new executive to run the group under section 16 of its constitution.

The position of President,Vice President, Secretary General and Treasure General went unopposed and Blessings Kanache (MBC),Emmanuel Chibwana( Zodiak), Simeon Shumba (MBC) and Ida Kazembe ( MANA) were declared winners respectively.

The delegates only voted on the position of Deputy Secretary General and four executive members.

Jackleen Zulu (Story workshop), SungananiNyoni( MANA), HestingsJimani (Zodiak) and Luke Chimwanza ( Radio Maria) where vying for the position of deputy secretary general.

Juckleen beat the other contestants with 20 votes reclaiming her seat as deputy secretary general.

On position of executive members 11 people were competing and Nathan Majawa ( FD Communications Limited) , Raphael Mlozowa ( Zodiak), Secret Segula ( MBC) and Frank Mchenga ( Roof House) were ushered in the NGC as committee members.

Speaking during the official opening of the Annual General Meeting MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta urged the journalists to love the professional and always strive to upgrade their education.

“As journalists lets love our professional and make sure that we report things accurately and objectively,” said Sumbuleta.

Blantyre Press Club board member HenryMchazime said applauded the club’s leadership for taking the grouping to high level since it was launched.

Over 50 members attended the meeting which was held under the theme Mind set Change; Key to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Meanwhile the club has donated assorted items to Melanie Vocation Centre for the Blind in Mulanje courtesy of Candlex.

TNM, MACRA, Airtel, Nyasa manufactures and FD Communications Limited were some of sponsors for the AGM.