State house has announced that President Peter Mutharika will return back in Malawi on Sunday 16th October 2016.“State House is informing the public that His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Sunday 16th October 2016 return to Malawi from the United States of America (USA) where he attended the 71st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and also attended to various government businesses,” in part Reads a press statement signed by Press Officer Mgeme Kalirani.

The statement adds that Mutharika “shall arrive at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 13:00 hrs.”

Reports on social media went viral that President Mutharika was “critically ill” in USA and that he was “diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and brain tumour.”

The reports indicate that the “operation to remove the tumour was complicated and that he was unconscious for two days.”

Malawians will be paying close attention to President Mutharika when he arrives to see if he is looking someone who was paralyzed due to the alleged life threatening operations he underwent.