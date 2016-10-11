LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s seed manufacturing Demeter Agriculture Limited has expressed sadness over mushrooming of counterfeit seeds on the market describing the malpractice as retrogressive.The company expressed the resentment when updating the Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) after touring its plant at Kanengo industrial site in the capital Lilongwe.

The tour aimed at appreciating the company’s readiness a head of the growing season on the quality of seeds product which will be available on the market.

The network’s visit was part of its operational objective of making sure that tobacco farmers are also diversifying with other crops to caution food crisis rocking the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Maravi Post on the site, Benson Banda, Demeter’s National Sales Manager disclosed that counterfeit seeds flooding the market were surpassing quality seeds his company and other recognized firms were producing to farmers.

Banda assured the public that the company was putting strict measures over the seeds products with untapped tags for proper identification.

He added the company is expecting to produce about 1.5 million metric tones of both legume and grain seeds in the forthcoming growing season.

“Counterfeit seeds products mushrooming on the market are hampering our business as our quality seeds are overshadowed with fake ones.

“If the nation wants to away with the perennial hunger rocking the country, certified seeds is the answer which we are already available on the market.

“While we are trying our best to outsmart counterfeit seeds with unmatched stickers, government should come forthwith with other controlling measures to arrest the malpractice”, urged Banda.

On his part, Alfred Chauwa, MNT President commended Demeter for the opportunity it offered the media on its readiness oncoming growing season that tobacco farmers are also assured certified and improved seeds.

Chauwa emphasised the need for tobacco farmers to diversify other crops including legumes and grain to maximise production amid the country’s food crisis.

He therefore satisfied with the quality, certified and improved seeds Demeter produces with assurance that maximum food production is guaranteed.

Demeter through its Sales and Marketing team is working hand in hand with agro dealers, other stake holders (STAM) and all retail groups to achieve and satisfy the consumers want.



In 2015/2016 growing season, the company ran a ten million kwacha Mdzadza nkhokwe promotion which witnessed a number of farmers in all the regions winning different prizes like Maize seeds, Hoes, 50kgs bags of fertilizes and the grand prizes of 4 Senke Motor cycles among others.