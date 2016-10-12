KARONGA (Maravi Post)—The Malawi Immigration department at Songwe border in Karonga barred

26 Tanzanian students of Moravian University of Theology based in Tukuyu from visiting Kayerekera Uranium Mine Site on Tuesday over the Lake disagreement between the two neighboring countries.

The students’ visitation at the mine site was aimed at seeing the economic impact of the mine to the community as well as the nation as a whole.

According to the Secretary General of the Moravian Church, Rev Leman Jere who led the group, the development was a surprise to them.

“We already agreed with the Kayerekera officials before the day but we were flabbergasted to see that the Malawi Immigration department blocked the students saying it was because of security issues,” said Jere.

“This was a normal visit that the students at our Universities in Tukuyu do after the end of academic year. However, we are happy that they have at least managed to visit areas such as the lake and the Museum,” he disclosed.

Jere however said their relationship with the Malawi Immigration department in the district has been good.

Efforts to talk to the Songwe border Immigration spokesperson Shaibu Yusuf proved futile as his mobile phone was out of reach.

The Moravian Church Malawi was established on 23 November, 2001 with over 4000 followers according to its chairperson Rev Henry Mwakipingu.