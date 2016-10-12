LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—In a damaging blow to his leadership credentials; the High Court in Blantyre has vindicated the fired and suspended members of the Malawi Congress Party that Chakwera and his reconstituted National Executive Committee (NEC) has no power whatsoever to fire, hire or suspend any one determining that Chakwera’s appointments, reshuffles, suspension and firing of some party members was unconstitutional and therefore illegal in terms of Aticle 30 of the MCP Constitution. The court ruling dated 7th October says that it was unconstitutional for the MCP to hire, fire or suspend NEC members.

“All the new NEC positions are unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect,” says the ruling adding the party’s decision “to expel or dismiss the plaintiffs is invalid and as such ought not to be implemented.”

This therefore means that NEC Member Felix Jumbe, senior party official Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma and suspended MCP Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and veteran party member Joseph Njobvuyalema have been reinstated in their party membership and also in their respective positions.

“The ruling has vindicated what we stood for. Sanity should now return to the party. We need to unite and rebuild the party,” said Chidzanja Nkhoma.

Malawi Congress Party’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera could not be reached for comment as he is reportedly in South Africa.

Meanwhile, District Governors of the party have ganged up against Chakwera and are testifying en masse in High Court in Lilongwe for the Court to decide that Chakwera should call an emergency convention to rectify issues which are not going on well in the party.

Columnist Mapwiya Mulupale gave Chakwera a friendly advice to show leadership as failing which the party is ready to move forward without him reminding him that MCP never fall short of Presidential aspirants.