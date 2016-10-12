Traditional Authority (T/A) Juma has told the Lhomwes to wake up and realise that the DPP government is not for the people of Malawi nor Lhomwes, since they are in power to enrich themselves and give jobs to their relative and fellow thieves.According to Chief, Juma of Mulanje district, one of the thieves is Bakili Muluzi whom a true Lhomwe Bingu wa Mutharika never trusted yet APM and Ben Phiri are planning to give him K140 million through the court.

Government has planned to deliberately fail giving evidence in court to make the case look like it was made up by Bingu.

“Bingu was right to start the case, however finishing it will fail because the current leaders including the Lhomwe in government don’t have the heart for the people but themselves, their relatives and fellow thieves,” said Chief Juma.

According to Juma, the Mutharika government has failed to give the people of Lhomwe and all Malawians basic needs as a result people are suffering.

“Malawians are currently suffering and it’s a shame to know that the ones suffering most are those in the Lhomwe Belt.

“Even blind loyalty has a limit, because what we can see is that DPP officials are stealing in government and now it is affecting all,” he said.

Recently Malawi has seen people of Mulanje and Thyolo woke up and become violent towards the DPP led government.

The people chased Minister Chaponda in his home constituency and also a government official who went to open a water project in Mulanje.

The rise of Wandale who is distributing land to the locals is evident enough that the locals of the Lhomwe Belt are not happy and are suffering.