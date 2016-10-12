MZUZU-(MaraviPost) The Malawi police has on Tuesday arrested a 33 year-old Ward Councilor for Chibanja ward in the city of Mzuzu for allegedly defiling three girls.Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer Martin Bwanali has identified the suspect as Charles Mologera who committed the offence on Saturday, October 8.

The police publicist Bwanali told The Maravi Post that on night hours of this fateful day, the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of three girls who are under the age of sixteen years at a certain lodge within the city.

Bwanali disclosed that two of the girls are secondary school students both aged sixteen and other one, a primary school pupil is aged fifteen.

He said that the police found out that the three girls at around five o’clock were coming from their aunt within Chibavi location and found a drunkard whom they knew lying hopelessly in the drain.

“Eventually the suspect was driving past. Knowing him as their councilor, the girls stopped him and asked for lift to escort the drunkard to his home. The suspect did likewise and on the way, he took a phone number for one of the girls.

“An hour later, it is alleged that the suspect called the girl to meet him on the road. The other two girls then escorted their friend. The suspect took all the unsuspecting three girls in his vehicle to town.

“The girls alleged they were taken to two drinking joints in town where the suspect bought them beer. After some hours of drinking, the suspect drove the girls to a lodge near Lusangazi roadblock where he booked a room and all spent a night there”, added Bwanali.

Bwanali further said that the girls alleged in their statements that they slept in one room and that the suspect took turns to defile them taking advantage of the minors drunken state.

“The girls went home the following day and reported to their parents what happened. Medical reports for all girls authored at Mzuzu Central Hospital indicate defilement took place”, said Bwanali.

Councilor Charles Mologera who hails from Kanjati village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district, will appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.